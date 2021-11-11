Berry Data (BRY) Trading Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 11th. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for $1.90 or 0.00002931 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Berry Data has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00074368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00073463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00097111 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,676.77 or 0.07197615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,790.08 or 0.99712802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00041839 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

