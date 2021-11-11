Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,544 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Berry were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,445,000 after purchasing an additional 49,799 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 74.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,631,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 63,766 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 9.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 154,260 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Berry by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,705,316 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after buying an additional 85,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Berry Co. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Berry’s payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRY. TheStreet raised Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

