Berenberg Bank Increases Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Price Target to GBX 430

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LON:DAL opened at GBX 369 ($4.82) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £822.37 million and a PE ratio of -13.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 325.94. Dalata Hotel Group has a twelve month low of GBX 271.75 ($3.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 414.50 ($5.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15.
About Dalata Hotel Group
Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.