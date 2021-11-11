Berenberg Bank Increases Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Price Target to GBX 430

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:DAL opened at GBX 369 ($4.82) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £822.37 million and a PE ratio of -13.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 325.94. Dalata Hotel Group has a twelve month low of GBX 271.75 ($3.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 414.50 ($5.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

