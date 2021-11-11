Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €186.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €186.00 ($218.82) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HNR1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €173.36 ($203.95).

Shares of FRA HNR1 opened at €162.25 ($190.88) on Monday. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €156.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €150.22.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

