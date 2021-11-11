BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.37

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.37 and traded as high as C$9.19. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$9.02, with a volume of 49,750 shares trading hands.

BLU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.67.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 7.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.33. The firm has a market cap of C$713.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.