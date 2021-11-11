Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.670-$4.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.39 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.Belden also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.210-$1.310 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDC. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Get Belden alerts:

NYSE:BDC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,345. Belden has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $630.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Belden will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.49%.

In other news, EVP Ashish Chand bought 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.