Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) PT Lowered to $116.00

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $117.00 to $116.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $91.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.21. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.14 and a 12-month high of $138.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.51.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 81.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 35.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,461,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,643,000 after buying an additional 1,682,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,274,000 after buying an additional 345,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,435,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,193,000 after buying an additional 202,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,945,000 after buying an additional 102,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 61.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after buying an additional 396,038 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

