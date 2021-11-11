Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 1,394 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $121.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $88.38 and a 12-month high of $122.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.