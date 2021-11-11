Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,499 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $248.52 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.