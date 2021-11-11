Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $977,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 754.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,896 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 359.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 209,123 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1,629.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after buying an additional 1,175,078 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,319,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 220.5% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 113,946 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.24. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

