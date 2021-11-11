Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $860,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $57.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

