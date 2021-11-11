Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 4,819 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.92.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $192,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $92.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.47. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $104.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

