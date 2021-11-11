BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,642 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.10% of BCE worth $45,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 42,147 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,775,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of BCE by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 117,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 19,929 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.79. 8,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,444. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.7047 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCE. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.14.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

