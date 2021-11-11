BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at CIBC

BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) had its target price dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BBTV in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of BBTVF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. BBTV has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

