BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. BBQ had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 9.22%.

NASDAQ:BBQ traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $13.60. 32,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,695. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25. BBQ has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $140.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get BBQ alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.