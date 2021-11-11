Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BBSI. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $79.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day moving average of $75.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 515,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,284,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,965,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 204,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,843,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 172,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

