Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Barings BDC has decreased its dividend by 60.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Barings BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 88.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.3%.

Shares of NYSE BBDC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.54. 1,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,991. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $553.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.64. Barings BDC has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barings BDC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.96.

In other news, Director Thomas Okel purchased 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Barings BDC by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 328.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 34,445 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 11.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

