Barclays Raises Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Price Target to GBX 215

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.37% from the company’s current price.

ALFA stock opened at GBX 208 ($2.72) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. Alfa Financial Software has a twelve month low of GBX 112.50 ($1.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 218 ($2.85). The company has a market cap of £624 million and a P/E ratio of 29.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 168.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.73.

Get Alfa Financial Software alerts:

About Alfa Financial Software

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.