Barclays Raises Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Price Target to GBX 215

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.37% from the company’s current price.
ALFA stock opened at GBX 208 ($2.72) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. Alfa Financial Software has a twelve month low of GBX 112.50 ($1.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 218 ($2.85). The company has a market cap of £624 million and a P/E ratio of 29.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 168.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.73.
About Alfa Financial Software
