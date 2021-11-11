Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Stock Position Trimmed by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Barclays by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 354,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 235,377 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in Barclays by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 673,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 141,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 25,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Barclays from 240.00 to 250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.38.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

