Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,538 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.11% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $52,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 1,506.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTSD opened at $94.24 on Thursday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $97.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.87.

