Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570,427 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.48% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $49,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,087,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $54,027,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $7,815,000. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.97.

Shares of KL stock opened at $44.98 on Thursday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

