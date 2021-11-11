Bank of America Corp DE Has $50.15 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,506 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.31% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $50,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,522,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3,889.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 14,042 shares during the period. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BIP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average of $55.67. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $61.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

