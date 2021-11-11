Bank of America Begins Coverage on Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.66.

TOL stock opened at $62.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $41.22 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.98.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 13.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 322.2% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,269,000 after buying an additional 589,777 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 2,447.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 499,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 479,624 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 640.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 553,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,858,000 after buying an additional 478,924 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 61.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,218,000 after buying an additional 310,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

