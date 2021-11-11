Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Price Down 9.4% After Earnings Miss

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) shares traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $17.48 and last traded at $17.53. 187,730 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,421,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

