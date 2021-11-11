Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Trading Up 0.1%

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 165.20 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 163.40 ($2.13). 431,264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 958,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.20 ($2.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of £589.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 159.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 154.94.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:BGEU)

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

