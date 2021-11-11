Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BADFF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.50 to C$34.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.10.

OTCMKTS BADFF opened at $27.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.54. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $36.28.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

