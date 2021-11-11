B. Riley Comments on American Public Education, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the year. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.15 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

