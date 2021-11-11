B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 12,398 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,398 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for 1.1% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned 0.34% of Xylem worth $72,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Xylem by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Xylem by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,238 shares of company stock worth $9,130,296 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.30.

XYL traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $131.52. 2,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,777. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.37 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.