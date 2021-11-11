B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $234.79 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,714,292 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 22,060 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.5% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Apple were worth $234,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Apple by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,514,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $185,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,287,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $157,226,000 after acquiring an additional 77,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,652,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,389,906. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.99. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.59 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

