Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 112.20% and a negative net margin of 39.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($15.79) earnings per share.

Shares of Aziyo Biologics stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.90. 15,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,284. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. Aziyo Biologics has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

AZYO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aziyo Biologics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) by 370.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aziyo Biologics were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.