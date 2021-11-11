Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Piper Sandler

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $60.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. Aziyo Biologics has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 112.20% and a negative net margin of 39.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($15.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aziyo Biologics will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

