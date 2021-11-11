AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXTI shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of AXT stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,913. AXT has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $385.11 million, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 2.19.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $34.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AXT will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in AXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in AXT by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 24,271 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in AXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in AXT by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. 58.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

