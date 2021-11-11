Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AXLA traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.04. 183,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,492. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcella Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Axcella Health stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) by 579.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of Axcella Health worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

