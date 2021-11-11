Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVDX opened at $24.68 on Monday. Avant Diagnostics has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $25.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

