Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avalo Therapeutics.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,194.82% and a negative return on equity of 261.82%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AVTX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.31. 9,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,709. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

