Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.23.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVDL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $642.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 474,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 74,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 55.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

