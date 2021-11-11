AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Barrington Research

Barrington Research cut shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoWeb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of AUTO stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.16. AutoWeb has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoWeb will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 48,207 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoWeb by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoWeb during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in AutoWeb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in AutoWeb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

