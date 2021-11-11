Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $729.80

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 729.80 ($9.53) and last traded at GBX 695.15 ($9.08), with a volume of 925616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 620.20 ($8.10).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 642.78 ($8.40).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.56 billion and a PE ratio of 46.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 611.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 609.60.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

