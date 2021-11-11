Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $729.80

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 729.80 ($9.53) and last traded at GBX 695.15 ($9.08), with a volume of 925616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 620.20 ($8.10).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 642.78 ($8.40).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.56 billion and a PE ratio of 46.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 611.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 609.60.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

