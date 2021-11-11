Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.05. 77,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 92,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 25.02 and a quick ratio of 23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.76 million and a PE ratio of -18.03.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$72,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,002,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,201,571.04. Insiders bought 313,500 shares of company stock valued at $221,755 over the last three months.

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of SodankylÃ¤.

