Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

NYSEARCA:AUD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.19. 553,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,473. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.49. Audacy has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 200,000 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 100,000 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,051,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,480.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUD. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,023,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Audacy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Audacy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Audacy Company Profile

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

