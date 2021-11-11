Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ATHA stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.19. 7,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,248. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. Athira Pharma has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $603.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 3.89.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATHA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Athira Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 1,132.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Athira Pharma worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

