Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.050-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.50 million-$21 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.99 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ASUR traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,857. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASUR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

