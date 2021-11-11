Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

Separately, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Astronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astronics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of ATRO opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $444.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.89. Astronics has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Astronics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Astronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Astronics by 104,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Astronics by 150.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Astronics by 44.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Astronics

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

