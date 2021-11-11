Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.868-$11.263 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.42. 402,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,919. Assurant has a 12-month low of $121.55 and a 12-month high of $172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Assurant will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $152.41 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.34.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Assurant stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Assurant worth $35,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.