Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

ABF opened at GBX 2,058 ($26.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £16.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.67. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 1,719 ($22.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,897.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,110.19.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

