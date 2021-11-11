Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Ashland Global updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ASH traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. Ashland Global has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $104.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.41.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.22.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashland Global stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Ashland Global worth $18,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

