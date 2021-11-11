Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Ashland Global updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ASH opened at $100.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.41. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $104.95.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashland Global stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,248 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Ashland Global worth $18,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

