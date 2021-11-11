Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $37 Million Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. NV5 Global comprises approximately 3.3% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $36,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 61.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 506,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after purchasing an additional 193,860 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 65.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,329,000 after purchasing an additional 189,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,460,000 after purchasing an additional 102,938 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 165.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 75,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,221,000. 60.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.11. 152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,997. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.16 and a 200 day moving average of $96.66. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.84 and a 52-week high of $115.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,250,253.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $246,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $3,186,650. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

