Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Issues Earnings Results

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.70) EPS.

ASND stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,691. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $183.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.67.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

