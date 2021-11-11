Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.38.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Arvinas alerts:

In other news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $524,694.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,453.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 81,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $7,655,550.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,946 shares of company stock worth $32,629,900 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 40.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,178,000 after purchasing an additional 165,086 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,942,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Arvinas by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,281,000 after acquiring an additional 165,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

ARVN traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.97. 325,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,417. Arvinas has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $108.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.20. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.91.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.